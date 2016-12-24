24 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:40 PM

Thugs kill 84 year-old woman

A woman aged 84 has been killed in Salima by unknown thugs who invaded her house and went away with cash amounting to K110,000.

The thugs broke into the woman’s house on Tuesday night where they suffocated her to death before stealing the money.

Police believe that the thugs targeted the woman, Loveness Mkolongo, after noting that she had received money from Village Loan Savings popularly known as bank nkhonde.

Confirming on the local press, Salima police spokesperson Gift Chitowe said the thugs tied the woman’s legs, neck and hands.

“In the early hours of December 21 at about 0600 hours it’s when the deceased’s in-law Patricia Chimtengo visited her house only to find the front door wide open, and when she went into the house, she found the deceased lying on the floor unconscious,” said Chitowe.

He added that Mkolongo was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chipoka health centre in the district.

Meanwhile the police have launched a manhunt to find the suspects connected to the murder.

Mkolongo hailed from Saidi Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Ndindi in the district.