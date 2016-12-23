23 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:01 PM

Mutharika ready to block probe into late brother’s wealth

Malawi President Peter Mutharika is bothered with reports that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Malawi Parliament intends to probe on the wealth of his brother late Bingu wa Mutharika.

‘’Let my brother sleep well. You will be disappointed to have found no evidence of the corruption you claim he was involved in,’’ a rather angry looking Mutharika told a public rally in Mzuzu on Thursday.

According to Mutharika, Bingu was never involved in any corrupt practices as it is feared.

Earlier this week, PAC confirmed they intend to find out the source of Bingu’s wealth and how he was transacting with foreign banks.

But Mutharika feels “enough is enough” and says the plans against his brother have failed before.

While condemning Malawian ex-President Joyce Banda for ‘secretly’ fueling plots against Bingu, Mutharika warned PAC to stay put and let his brother’s soul rest in peace.

‘’You will find nothing against him. Attempts against him (Bingu) are useless,’’ he told people in Luwinga township.

It is said Bingu only had K150 million at the time he was taking the office of the president but got K91 billion during his reign.

The Malawi leader has since said he is let down with reports his ministers were involved in the MK577 billion cashgate scandal from 2009 up to 2012.

This feared scandal has seen calls for him to step down pilling up.

But he says none of his ministers did this making claims his regime stands against any form of corruption.

Recently, opposition People’s Party Vice President Kamlepo Kalua made calls for Mutharika to step down over failure to fire seven serving ministers involved in looting of MK236 billion public funds.

Mutharika has incessantly marinated he cannot give in to such demands calling the opposition, ‘frustrated gurus’.