23 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:39 PM

Tnm Super League relegation fight; who will survive?

As the 2016 Tnm Super League draws to an end, the battle to avoid relegation promises to be ferocious.

Four Malawi elite league clubs namely Dwangwa United, Premier Bet Wizards, Karonga United, and Civo United are still up to their necks in trouble with the season going towards the final stages.

Malawi24 sports desk takes a closer look on the four team’s chances of surviving the chop this season.

Dwangwa will survive if Wizards and Karonga United lose their games this weekend but if the results go in favour of the two then Dwangwa United have to win or draw their final game against Kamuzu Barracks in order to secure survival in the Tnm Super League.

A closer look at Dwangwa United’s season.

The Nkhotakota based side has played 29 games and out of the 29 games Dwangwa have won 7 games, drawn 9 times and lost 13 games in as far as the 2016 Tnm Super League is concerned.

So far Dwangwa have scored 27 goals and conceded 39 goals from 29 games and they are remaining with a single match to wind up their season.

On paper, it appears that Karonga United and Peter Mponda’s Wizards have the hardest final matches. Wizards will play against Red Lions on Friday while Dwangwa will meet Kamuzu Barracks.

And if Premier Bet Wizards are to ensure their place in the top flight league they have to win against the Zomba based soldiers but if they lose against Red Lions they have to pray that Civo United should not correct more than 6 points from their remaining three matches and also hope that Karonga United lose to Kamuzu Barracks this weekend.

A closer look at Wizards’ season;

The Chilomoni based side has played 29 matches registering 7 wins, 6 draws, and 16 losses.

Peter Mponda’s side has conceded 43 goals from 29 matches, and has only managed to score 16 goals. Wizards are currently ranked 13th on the table with 27 points.

Karonga will also have a tough run as they will play against league leaders Kamuzu Barracks who are fighting for this year’s championship.

Karonga United’s season has been defined by three wildly contrasting runs of form. After their remarkable 1 nil over Nyasa Big Bullets at Mzuzu stadium on Sunday, 26th June, 2016, they suffered a painful run of 4 games without a victory.

Since the start of the season Karonga United bad run of form in the league has been contributed by the team’s defensive mistakes and failure to take their chances when they are playing against top 10 teams in the Malawi elite league in Malawi.

Their survival chances are in their hands, if they are to survive the chop they have to win their final game against Kamuzu Barracks this coming Friday at Mzuzu stadium but they will also have to rely on other teams to beat Wizards and Civo United who are also fighting for their survival.

But if Karonga United will really survive the chop in the Tnm Super League their run in the league will represent a great escape for Karonga United.

An in-depth look at Karonga United season;

Karonga United have played 29 matches and they have registered 7 wins just as Dwangwa United, they have drawn 6 times and they have lost in 16 matches.

So far Oscar Kaunda’s side has scored 28 goals and has conceded 61 goals. They are on position 14 with 27 points and they are remaining with a game against Kamuzu Barracks this weekend.

For Civo United, if they are to survive the chop will need to get as many points on the board as early as possible since their future is in their own hands and they also have to play their cards well.

But there is no dressing up the desperation of Civo United’s plight. They are currently lying fifteenth on the table with 21 points and they are 6 points from safety.

The Lilongwe based side’s form this season is terrible; they still have to play Nyasa Big Bullets, Max Bullets at Kamuzu stadium on Friday and Sunday respectively whereas they will also host Azam Tigers at Civo United and ultimately, it will be a huge shock if they stay up in the Tnm Super League.

A closer look at Civo United season;

The Civo servants have played 27 matches and have registered 4 win, 9 draws and 14 losses. The Lilongwe side has scored 17 goals from 27 matches and has conceded 35 goals from the same number of matches.