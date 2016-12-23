23 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:30 PM

Civo, Karonga relegated

The long flirtation with the second tier is now a full-blown embrace, proof that survival only lasts so long amid poor management, bad choices and failure to replace players that were sold to other clubs.

Civo Service United and Karonga United will play next season in the premier division after Premier Bet Wizards condemned them to relegation.

The two teams needed all points in their matches against title chasers Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks respectively but what they got on the day were defeats, sending them into the premier divisions.

Civo lost 1-nil to Bullets courtesy of a Chiukepo Msowoya’s late goal to help his team maintain their second position with 57 points, just a point below leaders Kamuzu Barracks FC.

Civo had a gland game especially in the first half but failure to create goal scoring opportunities saw Bullets coming back into the game with some few minutes to play to completely dash their hopes of remaining in the top flight next season.

In the second half, Civo wanted to frustrate the home team by at least grabbing a point but had they known, they would have attacked instead of defending as if they were safe on the log table.

The coming in of Mike Mkwate and Msowoya was all what Bullets wanted as they were able to press harder in search for the goal.

With KB leading at Mzuzu Stadium, Bullets pressed harder and on 86th minute, the deadlock was broken.

A cross from John Lanjesi found Msowoya who rose higher in the sky to head past Duncan Mkandawire into the top corner, 1-0. Bullets almost doubled their lead through Diverson Mlozi but his shot went wide and after 90 minutes of play, it ended 1-0 in favor of the peoples team who have vowed never to give up till the last whistle.

As for Civo, there was no escaping the drom into the Premier Division, confirmed by Wizards’ victory over Red Lions at Zomba Community Centre Ground.

Only 12 months ago, they won the Standard Bank Knockout Cup but now, they are out of the top flight. This is the second time for the team to get relegated to the second tier.

Some years ago, they got relegated but Super League of Malawi (Sulom) saved them by introducing another team.

Civo becomes the second biggest team in years to get relegated to the Premier Division.

The Lilongwe based side will be joined by Karonga United who have also been relegated following their 3-nil defeat in the hands of KB.