23 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:50 AM

Malawian journalists march against gender based violence

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), Malawi Chapter on Wednesday paraded in Lilongwe city in a campaign against gender based violence.

The parade brought together students from Malawi Institute of Journalism, European Union officials and officials from Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social welfare including principal secretary Dr Mary Shawa and minister responsible Dr Jean Kalirani who joined the group at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

In his speech, MISA Malawi Chapter Chairperson Thom Khanje said that it is the responsibility of the media to report about gender based violence.

“The media will not stop reporting on the evils of Gender Based Violence,” said Khanje.

One of MIJ students who was also at the parade Thomas Chimutu commended MISA Malawi, government and all stakeholders for the parade.

“As students, it has helped us a lot for we have been enlightened on the evils of Gender Based Violence. We now know that we are important tools in mitigating gender based violence,” he added.

The parade ended at Kamuzu Central Hospital where Dr Jean Kalirani joined the team and donated assorted items such as soap and sugar brought by MIJ students to the hospital.

The minister also donated K100,000 cash to the hospital.