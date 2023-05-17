Six bodies recovered in Nsanje following boat accident

Police have recovered six bodies in Nsanje today following a boat accident which happened on Monday after the boat carrying 37 people was reportedly hit by a hippopotamus on Shire River.

The accident happened at Phokera in the district and the body of a one-year-old Abraham Francis was recovered on the same day.

Police together with other rescuers managed to rescue 13 people while twenty-three people were declared missing.

Nsanje Police Station spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma, said six more bodies have been recovered today.

She has since identified the six as Charles Mtukutu,51, from Madre Village, Charity Kamwanza,32, from Masamba Village, Patricia Supero, 48, from Mnembe Village, Henry Wojesi, 17, from Nkhasano village, Timothy Kusala, 24 from Kanpira Village in Traditional Authority Mbenje, and Mercy Ben, 19, from Chimzeti Village in Traditional Authority Ndamera in the district.

Meanwhile police say the search for the 17 people who are still missing is in progress.

