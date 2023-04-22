Phalombe bitterness: Marcelline attacks people over Edge Beauty

Socialite Marcelline Kaunda attacked people who advised her to get her cosmetics certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards.

People warned Marcelline that her newly launched line, Edge Beauty by Marcelline, may be a health hazard to some people.

In retaliation, Marcelline said people were just despising her baby steps.

“Nice work. But is it not supposed to be done in a lab for safety reasons?” Jayna advised Marcelline after announcing her new cosmetic line on Facebook.

“Kapangeni ku lab zanu komaso use your common sense musanakomenete zaugalugalu,” Marcelline responded to Jayna.

She then posted another Facebook response to everyone who urged her to follow due diligence in line with the laws of Malawi.

“Someone out there despising my baby steps. Ati ndupangila foundation pa living room. Umafuna ndizapangile mkamwa mwakomo? Allow me to start wherever I can with what I have nkazayiphula, I will get the necessary facilities. Tisakanike kuyamba business chifukwa cha anthu oganiza mopusa. These are my humble beginnings zinthu sitimangoyambila pamwamba,” reads her Facebook post shared at 7 am local time.

However, her response has attracted a shower of responses, with presenter Priscilla Kayira leading the onslaught, sharing her own experience after using Esnati, a libido enhancer.

“So Marcelline has started her foundation business, foundation is nice yes but someone asked this question, for me I found that question sensible and didn’t deserve such backlash especially from munthu wamalonda, people can have allergies to some ingredients used. But it’s Malawi,” tweeted @darkofthesun2 .

Kayira, who made tabloid headlines over the Mesho scandal, said Marcelline “is so horrible with people [and] has no discipline”.

“She is so horrible with people; anyone actually. She attacks anything without even understanding whether the person was talking about her or her business. She needs discipline to know what deserves her attention or not, as a business person, it’s very important,” tweeted Kayira .

Marcelline became famous for her libido enhancer brand, Phalombe Sweetness. Phalombe Sweetness houses esinati.

I puked after using esnat, says Priscilla Kayira

ZBS presenter Kayira claimed that she vomited after taking Esnat, a libido enhancer. She said she was attacked by Marcelline for expressing her dislike of the product.

However, the esnat that the television personality consumed was not Marcelline’s esinati. The two products are manufactured and packaged by different people. However, that did not stop Kayira from incurring the wrath of Marcelline for downgrading the libido enhancer.

“That Marcelline chick attacked me because I said I don’t like esnat. It has a horrible taste and I puked when I had it. She attacked me and my husband [Romuled Nsane] like I was talking about her, I never had a problem with her and her business. A whole video ndithu smh. I cancelled her after that. Btw, the Esnat I had wasn’t even bought from her smh. She has no discipline”, tweeted Kayira .

“She’s probably going to attack me after these tweets. Typical behavior”, added Kayira .

Marcelline Kaunda responded on TikTok to people who urged her to have her cosmetics certified before releasing them on the market. She said she would acquire the necessary materials when her business grows.

“It is clear that some of you want to pick a fight with me. I am not going to give in. I won’t stop my business because of some foolish people. People with stupid behavior like you and your cronies cannot comprehend that what I showed there was just a sample. I started my business there. Obviously, when it grows, I will have enough resources.”

Marcelline also mentioned that none of her customers had ever reacted negatively to her products and called her critics bitter.

“None of my customers has ever complained about the product. It is just you bitter people who are picking a fight with me. Let me continue with what I have. When my business grows, things will change. Don’t stop me from doing business because of your foolish thoughts.”

However, another Twitter user questioned the safety of the product.

“So the people buying now are basically lab rats 😂😂 Are they going to die when they vomit?” queried @CertifiedStiz

Edge Beauty by Marcelline costs 15,000 Malawi Kwacha each.

@marcellina_kaunda Mmafuna nzapangile kumataaako kwanu kodi? Komaso next time you have something to say about me and my business say it here in my face i am not on twitter Ngati mukuadziwa azimayi opusawa tag them uthenga uapeze. Zikomo ♬ original sound – Marcelline

Malawi24 understands that Chapter 23 of the Penal Code states that people who dispense, supply, sell, administer, or give away products that may be considered dangerous matter are liable to a minimum of seven years’ imprisonment for reckless and negligent acts.

However, this publication does not consider Marcelline’s products to be a dangerous matter. Neither does Malawi24 consider her products fit for use. The Malawi Bureau of Standards has the legal mandate to determine and certify products. The Bureau is yet to comment on the issue.

Notice

Malawi24 is currently investigating fraud and money laundering activities in Malawi. Feel free to email us a tip at [email protected] Your confidentiality is guaranteed.

Money laundering is the process where dirt money earned through illegal and other illicit means such as drug trafficking, corruption, embezzlement or gambling is cleaned by making it appear to have been sourced or earned from a legitimate source or business. One of the easiest… — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) April 21, 2023