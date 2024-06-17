Annie Maluwa, the National Publicity Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), has stepped forward to clarify and refute a misleading letter circulating on social media.

The letter in question purportedly contains comments attributed to President Enoch Chihana, condemning former President Peter Mutharika for not attending the funeral of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Maluwa emphasized that the letter is entirely fabricated and does not represent the official stance or sentiments of President Chihana or AFORD.

The letter is fabricated – Maluwa.

She stressed that AFORD remains committed to upholding integrity and accuracy in its communications, particularly concerning sensitive matters such as the funeral of Vice President Chilima.

“Regrettably, such false information has been spread through social media,” Maluwa stated during a press briefing held at AFORD headquarters. “President Chihana has not issued any statements criticizing Peter Mutharika regarding his absence at Vice President Chilima’s funeral.”

The fabricated letter had caused confusion and unnecessary tension among the public, prompting AFFORD to take swift action to clarify the matter. Maluwa urged the public to verify information from credible sources before accepting and spreading it, especially sensitive.

Chihana and AFORD expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Chilima and reaffirmed their commitment to honouring his memory with dignity and respect.

Maluwa concluded the briefing by reiterating AFORD’s dedication to truthfulness and responsible communication in all their engagements.

The incident underscores the importance of vigilance and critical evaluation of information in the age of digital media, where misinformation can spread rapidly and have detrimental effects on public discourse.