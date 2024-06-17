As the nation prepares to bid farewell to Vice President Saulos Chilima in Ntcheu on Monday 17 June 2024, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) has issued a solemn call for its followers and the public to maintain composure and unity during this solemn occasion.

This follows a fracas that erupted at Ntcheu Boma in which four people were killed following an accident that occurred near the Total Service Station after protesters blocked the road with rocks which made one of the vehicles lose control and hit some pedestrians in the process.

Two people were brought to Ntcheu District Hospital already dead while the other two died upon arriving at the health facility, with one of them a pregnant woman.

After the violent scenes, UTM held a press briefing to address the issue by emphasising the importance of honouring Vice President Chilima’s memory with dignity and respect. It urges its followers to refrain from violence and to uphold a sense of solidarity during this emotional period.

The call emphasized that Monday’s burial ceremony in Ntcheu was a time for reflection and remembrance by encouraging UTM members and the community to come together in support of Chilima’s family and loved ones.

Furthermore, the UTM pledges to provide updates and guidance to its members regarding the plane crash, ensuring that a thorough investigation is done to find the real cause.

The UTM’s message highlighted the significance of unity and calmness as the nation prepares to lay Vice President Saulos Chilima to rest.

By honouring his legacy with dignity and respect, the movement aims to navigate this period of mourning with grace and solidarity, reflecting on his contributions to Malawi’s history and future.