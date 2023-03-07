Bullets confirm signing of Kenyan duo

Okumu

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have confirmed the signing of Kenyan defenders Clyde Senaji and Collins Okumu both on one-year deals.

The club made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon through their official Facebook page.

“Nyasa Big Bullets are delighted to announce the signing of Kenyan defender Clyde Senaji on a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old former Tusker and AFC Leopards player joins Bullets as a free agent after agreeing to a one-year contract and will be part of The People’s Team family until February 2024.

He has been under Kalisto Pasuwa’s assessment at Bullets for three weeks and was featured during the recent three-day 2023 Pre-Season Bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium.

Senaji, 26, said he was looking forward to playing for the Malawian champions.

“I am finally happy to get a contract with the champions of Malawi. It has been tough to secure a contract after undergoing high-intensity training with the team, and I am looking forward to achieving more with this big club,” he said.

On his part, the 25-year-od Okumu said Bullets will give him a platform to further his football career.

“It’s a good platform to showcase my talent and I believe Bullets is a big team and I am looking forward to the new challenge and I promise to work extra hard for the team, the fans and myself,” he said.

The two signings mean Bullets have added four new members to their squad after they sold Babatunde Adepoju to South Africa’s second division side Venda Football Academy and lost Hassan Kajoke and Chimwemwe Idana who left the club on mutual agreement.

