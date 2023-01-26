Blue Eagles to axe seven players

Seven players have been earmarked for exit at Area 30 after being deemed surplus to requirements by Blue Eagles FC, Malawi24 has established.

Following a less than spectacular 2022 season, Eagles have decided to make massive changes to their team with a view of building a stronger, more competitive squad for the next season.

According to a document seen by this publication, Eliya Kananji’s led technical panel has recommended to have Onesimo Mbendera, Osward Maonga, Maxwell Salambula, Chifuniro Mpinganjira, Alexander Chigawa, Chisomo Chilasa and Esau Kaipa released from the team ahead of the 2023 season.

“Having assessed some of the players, we have agreed to release about 7 players who are not in our plans for the next season due to poor performance despite given time to prove themselves to technical panel.

“These are Onesimo Mbendera, Osward Maonga, Maxwell Salambula, Chifuniro Mpinganjira, Alexander Chigawa, Chisomo Chilasa and Esau Kaipa,” reads part of the document.

Furthermore, the technical panel has also decided to revamp the team by recommending four new players on top of those that finished Police training towards the end of last year.

“Having released the mentioned players, the technical panel is looking forward to filling the gaps with other identified new talented players to make sure the quality of the team performance is not compromised. The newly identified players are Innocent Msowoya from Sable Farming, Elias Missi from Bangwe Madrid, Ertken Sibande and Bezai Majoni from Kamba FC,” continued the letter.

Kananji’s led technical panel has also asked the team’s management to provide every material ready to fight for championship in the 2023 season after they came second to Bullets last season.

“Our request to the Executive committee is to ask you to provide us with the equipment in time so that we should have well organized pre-season training to fight for the championship come next season. The technical panel would also suggest that prior to starting the league we would want to have our preparation at Police Cottage in Mangochi district,” reads the document.

Eagles finished second in the 2022 Super League with 64 points, ten behind champions Bullets. They also reached the semifinals of Airtel Top 8 Cup but lost to eventual winners Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Eagles were eliminated in the quarterfinals of FDH Bank Cup by Bullets Reserves.

It was a mixed season for Kananji’s troops who survived relegation on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Follow us on Twitter: