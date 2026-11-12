CCM-PPM moves to defend Jomo Osman in court battle

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi-People Power Movement (CCM-PPM) has thrown its support behind Blantyre City Mayor Jomo Osman and says it will seek to join court proceedings involving the mayor and motorist Lordmarlven Nechavava as an interested party.



The dispute stems from an alleged confrontation between Osman and Nechavava at Mount Pleasant last month after a disagreement over the management of fuel queues amid the country’s continuing fuel shortages.



Nechavava is demanding K297.8 million in compensation, claiming that the mayor assaulted him during the incident. Osman has denied assaulting the motorist, although he admits pushing him during the altercation.



Recently, Nechavava’s lawyer, Yankho Kawalewale of Ritz Attorneys-at-Law, said they were preparing court papers after the mayor failed to formally respond to the compensation demand within the stipulated seven-day period.



Nechavava: demands K297 million

However, in a statement signed by Executive Director Edwards Kambanje and Secretary General Prince Mattaka, CCM-PPM said it intends to join the matter to defend Osman’s actions and ensure that public interest is represented in the proceedings.



The movement argued that the mayor’s efforts to restore order at fuel stations were aimed at promoting discipline and maintaining public order during a period of persistent fuel shortages.



CCM-PPM also called on those pursuing the court action against Osman to withdraw the case, warning that it will formally apply to participate in the proceedings if the matter continues.