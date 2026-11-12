Mchizi questions forex crackdown

Government has been challenged to go after powerful individuals financing illegal foreign exchange dealings instead of concentrating on young people trading currencies on the streets.



Prominent Malawian lawyer Khwima Mchizi says authorities should show the same determination in tackling foreign currency shortages as they have demonstrated in fighting illegal fuel trading.



Advertisements He argues that Malawi’s forex crisis requires more attention, particularly at a time when businesses and individuals continue to struggle to access foreign currency.



Mchizi said authorities should target the influential people behind illegal forex transactions rather than focusing on young men operating as street-level currency traders.



“I am not talking about anyamata apa Game etc, but their masters in suits,” he wrote.



Advertisements He made the remarks in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, November 11, 2026, questioning the government’s enforcement priorities in tackling illegal trading.



His comments come as police intensify operations against illegal fuel traders, while authorities are also pursuing individuals suspected of conducting unauthorised foreign exchange transactions.



Mchizi’s concerns have brought attention to the question of whether enforcement efforts are reaching the powerful players behind illegal forex dealings or mainly targeting those operating at street level.