COMESA talks target regional economic challenges

Businesses and ordinary citizens across the COMESA region could benefit from improved cross-border trade and financial stability as central bank governors meet in Lilongwe to discuss ways of coordinating monetary policies.



The meeting, hosted by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), brings together governors and senior officials from central banks across the region.



Advertisements Discussions are focusing on inflation control, monetary policy management and reserve requirements, issues that directly affect the cost of living, access to money and the ability of businesses to operate across borders.



For ordinary people, rising prices, currency instability and expensive cross-border transactions remain major economic challenges. Better cooperation among central banks could help address some of these problems and create better conditions for trade and investment.



The meeting is being held under COMESA’s 2026–2030 strategic framework, themed “One Market, One Future”, which seeks to strengthen regional trade and economic integration.



Advertisements Opening the meeting, RBM Governor George Partridge highlighted Malawi’s efforts to contain inflation and expand digital financial services as part of measures to improve the country’s economic environment.



Countries across the region continue to face inflationary pressures, currency challenges and financial market instability, making cooperation important in addressing economic problems that affect households and businesses.



However, the success of the meeting will depend on whether the proposed policies translate into lower transaction costs, more accessible financial services, increased trade and improved economic opportunities for citizens.



Advertisements For Malawians and other people in the COMESA region, the expectation is that regional financial cooperation should go beyond meetings and produce changes that make everyday economic life easier.