Mulanje residents fed up with govt

Mulanje residents have had enough of government excuses, empty hospital shelves, dry fuel pumps, endless blackouts and uncertainty over fertiliser, and are now preparing to take their anger to the streets on November 17.



The planned demonstrations reflect growing frustration over persistent shortages and economic hardships that residents say have made life unbearable, with households, businesses, farmers and patients bearing the brunt of the crisis.



Advertisements In a notification letter dated November 10, 2026, and addressed to Mulanje District Commissioner, the Concerned Citizens of Mulanje said the grievances had persisted for too long and demanded immediate and lasting solutions from government.



The group says fuel shortages have disrupted transport, businesses, farming activities and access to essential services, while the lack of medicines in hospitals and other health facilities is putting the lives of patients, children and elderly people at risk.



Residents have also cited frequent and prolonged electricity blackouts and foreign currency shortages, which they say have contributed to rising prices of goods and services, further squeezing households already struggling to make ends meet.



Advertisements But their anger also extends to the agricultural sector, where the group says government has yet to clarify how farmers will access fertiliser despite the rainy season approaching.



It has further condemned the subsidised farm input distribution system as ineffective and confusing, warning that deserving farmers risk missing out on inputs and that the situation could threaten food security.



The protesters plan to assemble at Nkhonya Trading Centre at 8am before marching to the Mulanje District Commissioner’s Office, where they intend to present a petition outlining their grievances.



Advertisements The organisers have assured authorities that the demonstrations will be peaceful, saying their marshals will work with the Malawi Police Service to maintain order and protect people and property. They have also asked the district council to coordinate security arrangements and receive their petition.



The letter was signed by Concerned Citizens of Mulanje chairperson and organiser Oliver Andrys, secretary Prinsicar Chinthenga, treasurer Simon Magenda and member Steria Chilikumbuyo.