Adventists challenge interview dates

The Seventh-day Adventist Church has challenged the government’s decision to hold health professionals’ recruitment interviews on dates that coincide with religious worship days, warning that the arrangement could force jobseekers to choose between their faith and employment opportunities.



The Eastern Malawi Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church wants authorities to reconsider the November 20–22, 2026 interview schedule, saying it affects Muslims, Seventh-day Adventists and other Christians who observe different days of worship.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, the church said Muslims observe Friday as a day of congregational worship, Seventh-day Adventists observe Saturday as the Sabbath, while other Christians principally worship on Sundays.



The conference said the arrangement could disadvantage qualified health professionals who have remained unemployed for years and are hoping to secure government jobs through the recruitment exercise.



It argued that the Constitution protects citizens’ rights to equality and freedom of religion, citing Sections 20, 33 and 44, and called on government to ensure that no candidate is forced to choose between religious obligations and employment opportunities.



The Seventh-day Adventist Church has appealed to the relevant government authorities to reschedule the interviews, stressing that accommodating religious observances would not require compromising recruitment standards. It has also expressed readiness to engage authorities to find a practical solution.



While acknowledging government’s efforts to address staffing gaps in the health sector, the Eastern Malawi Conference maintained that religious freedom and equal employment opportunities should coexist.



“No one should have to choose between their faith and their future when both can be respected,” the statement reads