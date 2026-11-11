149,777 farmers get a lifeline ahead of El Niño

As fears of another difficult farming season grow, 149,777 smallholder farmers across nine districts in Malawi are receiving support aimed at protecting their harvests and household food security against the anticipated effects of El Niño.



For many farming families, the threat of prolonged dry spells comes with uncertainty over whether their fields will produce enough food to sustain them. The challenge is often compounded by the high cost of fertiliser and seeds, which leaves some farmers struggling to secure essential inputs before the rains begin.



However, One Acre Fund Malawi is providing a lifeline through its Input Loan Programme, which allows farmers to access quality seeds and fertiliser on credit, with a flexible 10-month repayment period.



The organisation has launched this season’s input distribution, covering Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Machinga, Ntcheu, Dedza and Lilongwe, with agricultural inputs valued at K54.6 billion.



To help farmers cope with anticipated dry conditions, the programme is prioritising early-maturing seed varieties, giving crops an opportunity to establish and mature within shorter periods.



But the intervention goes beyond simply putting seeds and fertiliser into farmers’ hands, as beneficiaries are also receiving practical training in climate-smart farming techniques.



Through community-based field officers, farmers participate in weekly extension sessions covering practices such as micro-dosing, organic composting, precision spacing and appropriate planting times to help protect crop productivity when rainfall becomes unreliable.



The programme also provides climate risk insurance to enrolled farmers, offering a financial safety net in the event of yield losses caused by extreme weather conditions.



For farmers such as Rabecca Mezani from Ntcheu, access to affordable agricultural inputs has already demonstrated how financial support can change household farming prospects.



Before joining One Acre Fund in 2023, Rabecca struggled to afford seeds and fertiliser because of high prices in local shops. Her half-acre maize field produced only about 200 kilogrammes, making it difficult to meet her household’s food requirements.



Since joining the Input Loan Programme, her harvest has increased to as much as 700 kilogrammes, equivalent to 14 bags, in a good season.



“Farming with One Acre Fund gives me the peace of mind and support I need to harvest enough. I receive inputs and fertiliser well before the first rains, which is essential for any smallholder farmer,” she said.



Rabecca said the flexible repayment arrangements have also eased the financial pressure associated with buying farm inputs, allowing her to pay gradually instead of raising the entire amount upfront.



Her experience highlights the importance of addressing both financial and agricultural challenges facing smallholder farmers, particularly as climate uncertainty threatens their ability to produce enough food.



One Acre Fund, which began operating in Malawi in 2013, currently serves more than 750,000 smallholder farmers across 13 districts, directly and through partnerships.



Beyond input financing, the organisation also supports farmers through agroforestry, fruit tree production, market access and climate resilience initiatives.