Malawi steps up fight against organised crime

Malawi is moving to tighten security along its borders amid growing threats from criminal networks involved in human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal financial activities.



Criminal networks are reportedly exploiting the country’s borders with Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia to conduct illegal operations, taking advantage of increased regional trade and advances in technology.



Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito raised the concern in Lilongwe on Monday during a consultative workshop aimed at developing Malawi’s National Strategy to Prevent and Combat Transnational Organised Crime.



Mukhito says Malawi needs a coordinated approach involving security institutions to strengthen intelligence sharing, investigations and border management.



He says closer cooperation among security agencies will help the country respond to criminal activities that increasingly cross national borders.



Inspector General of Police Richard Chakupaleza Chikoko Luhanga says the Malawi Police Service also needs to improve its intelligence, forensic and cybercrime investigation capabilities.



He says stronger cooperation among security institutions is key to dismantling criminal networks and bringing those involved to justice.