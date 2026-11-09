Teachers face abuse crackdown calls

Teachers accused of sexually exploiting underage learners are facing growing calls for tougher punishment, amid concerns that some educators are turning schools into places of abuse instead of protection.



Education expert Victor Chikoti says the authorities must take decisive action against teachers found guilty of having sexual relations with minors, warning that the cases are tarnishing the image of the teaching profession.



Speaking to Malawi24, Chikoti described the trend as disheartening and challenged the Teachers Council of Malawi to investigate the allegations and ensure that guilty teachers face disciplinary action.

Chikoti: This is disheartening

“We ask the Teachers Council of Malawi to investigate this issue immediately and make sure that they receive punishment,” Chikoti said.



He also warned parents against concealing sexual abuse cases involving teachers and underage learners, saying those who protect perpetrators instead of reporting them should also face the law.



Chikoti urged parents and community members to break their silence and report suspected abuse to the relevant authorities, stressing that protecting children is a shared responsibility.



His concerns come amid reports of teachers being arrested over alleged sexual offences involving underage learners, raising fresh questions about the safety of children in schools.



In a recent case in Thyolo, police arrested Patrick Mulere, a 43-year-old headteacher at Nyodola Community Day Secondary School, for allegedly sexually abusing and impregnating a 16-year-old learner.



Mulere allegedly had sexual encounters with the girl several times at Makwasa between August and November this year.