Mob attacks house over murder suspicion

Police have fired tear gas to disperse an angry mob that attacked a house in Zomba after a bicycle belonging to a murdered bicycle taxi operator was reportedly found in another person’s possession.



The incident happened at Joliji Village under Traditional Authority Jali, where residents suspect the person found with the bicycle may have links to the killing.



Anger erupted after the bicycle, which the deceased reportedly used to transport passengers, was discovered in the individual’s possession, raising suspicions among villagers.



Residents allegedly turned against the suspect’s property, attacking and destroying his house and other belongings in a violent attempt to seek answers over the murder.



Police officers rushed to the scene and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd and prevent further destruction.



The deceased was reportedly a bicycle taxi operator who used a bicycle fitted with a carrier to transport passengers.



However, it remains unclear whether the person found with the bicycle had any involvement in the murder, as the circumstances surrounding the killing are yet to be established.



Police investigations are expected to determine how the bicycle ended up in the individual’s possession and whether the person has any connection to the murder.