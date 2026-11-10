MP cries out over hunger in Kasungu

Member of Parliament for Kasungu West Constituency has urged the government to intervene in addressing hunger affecting people in his area.



Jailos Bonongwe, who represents the constituency on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, made the appeal on Sunday during the burial ceremony of Traditional Authority Mawawa.



Advertisements The appeal was made in the presence of Second Vice-President Enoch Kanzingeni Chihana and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri, who represented the government, alongside other government officials.



Bonongwe said people in his constituency are going to bed on empty stomachs, adding that some are now resorting to eating mangoes to survive.



However, he urged the government to urgently provide food assistance, particularly maize, to communities struggling with hunger.



Advertisements Commenting on the issue, Phiri said the government has been mobilising resources to address future food needs but will now prioritise the immediate hunger situation, as some people are already going to bed on empty stomachs.



Phiri further said he had taken note of the concerns raised by the legislator and would convey them to President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for consideration.



Bonongwe also praised the late Mawawa for maintaining good relations with people across the political divide, saying the presence of supporters from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) at his funeral reflected the respect he commanded across party lines.



Advertisements The late Traditional Authority Mawawa died at Kasungu District Hospital at the age of 73 after being admitted for medical treatment.