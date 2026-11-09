Christians urged to read Bible daily

The Bible Society of Malawi has challenged Christians to make Bible reading a daily habit, warning that owning scriptures without reading them does little to strengthen their faith.



The organisation says many Malawians have Bibles but rarely find time to read them, prompting it to launch a campaign to change the trend.



Head of the Bible Society of Malawi, Mphatso Wiseman Bello, made the appeal on Sunday while outlining the Baibulo Langa Experience, an initiative designed to encourage regular engagement with scripture.



Bello said the campaign aims to help Christians develop a consistent Bible-reading culture, deepen their understanding of God’s teachings and draw spiritual strength when facing life’s challenges.

Mpekasambo

One of the beneficiaries, Yvonne Mpekasambo, a member of the Charismatic Church from Area 49 in Lilongwe, said the programme had equipped her with skills to guide others in reading and understanding the Bible.



Mpekasambo said the knowledge she gained had also helped her find guidance in dealing with challenges within her family.



Launched in Lilongwe in September 2026, the campaign attracted interest from 103 churches during its initial phase. Christians from participating churches have been taking part in Bible reading and group learning sessions over two months.



The initiative seeks to build a lasting culture of Bible reading among Christians, turning scripture ownership into regular practice.