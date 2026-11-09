El Niño threat puts church on alert

Religious leaders have been urged to prepare congregations for possible food shortages and other hardships as Malawi faces the threat of El Niño in the 2026/27 rainy season.



Pastors Fraternity Association of Malawi (PFAM) president Reverend John Mphepo Msowoya said prayers should go hand-in-hand with practical preparations following a seasonal outlook by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) indicating an increased likelihood of El Niño conditions.



Msowoya said faith leaders should use their influence to encourage communities to prepare for potential hardships, support vulnerable households and share resources with those in need.



He said prayer could also help people cope with anxiety and uncertainty associated with possible climate-related disasters.



“For many, faith is a primary source of psychological and emotional stability. Seeking intervention acknowledges human limitations while holding onto hope,” Msowoya said.

Apostle Wisky

Apostle Griffin Wisky of Arena of Hope International Church in Mangochi agreed, saying religious leaders should not simply watch weather warnings but also pray for the country and encourage preparedness.



“We are not just to watch the news and fear. We are called to stand in the gap for Malawi,” Wisky said.



Citing biblical accounts in 1 Kings 18:41–45 and James 5:17–18, Wisky said the story of Elijah praying for rain after a drought should inspire faith leaders to pray for Malawi. Bishop Clement Diya of Living Waters Church in Mangochi also urged Malawians to pray for good rains, citing the account of King Hezekiah.



The DCCMS and international climate agencies warn that El Niño could bring below-normal rainfall, prolonged dry spells and localised flooding, raising concerns about food production and livelihoods.