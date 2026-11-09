PRISAM mourns Kumwenda

Private schools in Malawi have lost a key figure following the death of Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) General Secretary Henry S. Kumwenda.



Kumwenda died on Monday, leaving behind a leadership gap in an association he helped run through coordinating programmes, supporting member schools and championing private education.



Advertisements PRISAM president Ernest Kaonga said Kumwenda was a calm, organised and dependable leader whose contribution often went unnoticed but kept the association running.



He said Kumwenda treated all schools equally, regardless of their size, and freely shared his experience with young school owners and administrators.



“He believed private education was not just a business, but a calling to raise disciplined and knowledgeable children for Malawi,” said Kaonga.



Advertisements Kaonga described Kumwenda’s death as a major loss, saying he was among the people who inspired him and remained committed to improving education in the country.



“We are saddened by his death, as one of the persons who inspired me. He was at the forefront of uplifting education in Malawi, and he also loved to see children educated,” he said.



Kumwenda will be laid to rest on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Rumphi.