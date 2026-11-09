CSOs challenge Ngora over deregistration

Civil society organisations have challenged the decision to deregister 36 organisations, accusing the National NGO Regulatory Authority (Ngora) of violating procedures and questioning its legal authority to take the action.



The challenge has been made by seven organisations, including the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Youth and Society (YAS), National Advocacy Platform and NGO Gender Coordination Network, in a letter to Ngora.



Advertisements The organisations want Ngora to reverse the decision, arguing that the affected groups were not given the required 30 days’ written notice or a meaningful opportunity to defend themselves before losing their registration.



They have also questioned Ngora’s reliance on the 2024 Reporting Regulations, arguing that the regulations were not properly gazetted and therefore were not lawfully brought into force.



The CSOs further argue that Ngora’s board does not meet statutory requirements because it lacks a representative from the Malawi Law Society.



Advertisements They say the alleged procedural and legal shortcomings raise serious questions about the validity of the deregistration process.



The organisations are therefore calling on Ngora to reverse its decision and address the concerns surrounding the legality of the action.



The letter was also signed by the Church and Society Programme Development Department, Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency and Nyika Institute.