PAC sends BWB board back

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) board has been sent back to prepare for another appearance before Parliament after failing to adequately respond to questions over alleged interference in management operations.



The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament summoned the board following a petition by BWB employees accusing directors of interfering in the day-to-day running of the institution.



The staff raised concerns over alleged mandatory administrative leave imposed on some management officials, illegal staff transfers and the cancellation of procurement processes.



During the hearing, board chairperson Stanley Chirwa said the directors could not disclose certain information to unauthorised people, including the media, because of oaths they took before assuming office.



Chirwa also said some of the matters were before the courts, making the board uncomfortable discussing them. He further questioned whether the board should respond to complaints from anonymous individuals.



He also challenged the legitimacy of some letters presented before the committee, arguing that the notice was too short and that some letters known to the committee were not included in the summons.



However, PAC dismissed the board’s arguments, saying it had followed the required procedures and given the directors seven days’ notice.



Committee chairperson Felix Njawala said PAC had a mandate to examine the concerns because decisions made by boards affect ordinary Malawians. He also dismissed suggestions that the committee was pursuing the matter for political reasons.



Dedza Mulunduni Member of Parliament Moses Kumkuyu said the board’s responses showed that its members were not adequately prepared for the hearing.



PAC has since directed the board to prepare comprehensive responses to all the issues raised in the letters before appearing again. The committee said it would communicate the date for the next hearing.