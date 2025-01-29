There was low turnout in most registration centres in Dowa as the Malawi Electoral Commission’s supplementary voter registration exercise came to an end on Tuesday in the district under the second phase of the supplementary voter registration exercise.

During a media tour organised by Malawi Electoral Commission to some centres showed that most people did not turn up for registration with the highest centre registering 21 and the lowest registering 0.

Speaking in an interview after monitoring the centres, Malawi Electoral Commission Commissioner Dr Emmanuel Fabiano attributed the low turnout in centres to a lack of seriousness among some youths to register as others take it.

He said: “We also have to take into consideration that this is a rainy season and probably people are in the fields.”

By Kondwani Kandiado