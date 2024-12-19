CUMO Microfinance Limited has donated 65 desks valued at K10 Million to Kanjiwa Community Day Secondary School in the Ntchisi district.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Monday at the school campus, CUMO’s chief executive officer, Ezekiel Phiri, said they had decided to donate to help improve education standards in the district.

He said: “Education is important if one is to succeed. If our students cannot learn comfortably in a conducive environment then we have a nation that is not able to do most of the things.”

We expect that the school is going to produce good results and our learners are going to proceed with their education.”

Speaking on behalf of the Ntchisi district education officer, Joel Mhango thanked the organisation for complimenting government efforts in improving education service delivery through the donation, describing it as timely.

“We appreciate what the organisation has done as it will help create a conducive learning environment for our students as they will be able to learn with peace of mind,” he said.

The school’s headteacher, Madalitso Kaulizi said the donation has helped ease the desk challenges at the school.

“In the past, some learners were sitting on the bare floors, which was impacting on them negatively as some could drop out before completing secondary education,” he said.

He said he was hopeful that the donation would help improve the learners’ performance in class.

CUMO is a non-profit making organization that provides financial services to rural Malawian masses. Some of Its products include loans, insurance, Village Savings and Loans management and financial literacy training, among others.

