The UTM Party has announced its full support for the peaceful demonstrations organized by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), set to take place on Monday, 25th November 2024.

These demonstrations aim to provide a platform for Malawians to voice their frustrations regarding the ongoing economic challenges and governance failures that have significantly impacted their lives.

As a party committed to democracy and effective service delivery, UTM strongly aligns with the grievances outlined by CDEDI. These issues require urgent action to alleviate the suffering of Malawians, including:

1) The worsening fuel crisis under the leadership of the current Minister of Energy has compounded the economic struggles faced by ordinary Malawians. The UTM Party believes a change in leadership is necessary to provide effective solutions to this pressing issue.

2) The continued failure of the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to resolve persistent fuel shortages is unacceptable. Under the current CEO’s leadership, the crisis has only deepened, affecting both livelihoods and the economy at large.

3) The UTM Party echoes the demand for halting voter registration until the National Registration Bureau (NRB) is fully prepared to register all eligible citizens. Ensuring that no Malawian is disenfranchised in the upcoming elections is a fundamental step toward preserving democracy.

In line with its principles of democracy and justice, the UTM Party has confirmed that its President and other members will actively participate in the demonstrations. By standing alongside Malawians, UTM aims to emphasize the urgency of addressing the people’s concerns and finding practical, sustainable solutions.

The UTM Party urges all demonstrators to maintain peace and responsibility during the protests, ensuring that the demonstrations remain a constructive expression of public frustration. At the same time, the party calls on authorities to uphold the constitutional rights of all participants, refraining from intimidation or interference.

As a party dedicated to championing the rights and well-being of Malawians, the UTM Party reaffirms its commitment to working for better governance and improved service delivery. The demonstrations are an important reminder that the voices of the people must not be ignored.

“Together, we can send a clear message that Malawians demand accountability and action. The people’s grievances must be addressed,” the statement concludes.

The UTM Party’s participation in the demonstrations signifies a shared commitment to ensuring that the leadership of the country prioritizes the needs and rights of its citizens.