Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has expressed satisfaction with the status of health infrastructure development in Balaka District.

Chiponda made the sentiments on Thursday after conducting a health infrastructure supervisory visit in the district.

After officially inaugurating purposely built male and female wards at the district hospital, the Minister also toured the construction works of a maternity wing at Chiendausiku Health Centre.

She applauded Balaka District Council for the prudent use of resources as well as their supervisory role, which she attributes to have contributed to the successful implementation of the projects.

“I am very impressed with the quality of work here at Balaka District Hospital as well as Chiendausiku Health Centre. I believe that with this kind of infrastructure, as a country, we will achieve universal health coverage,” said Chiponda.

She therefore called for a multi-stakeholder approach in taking care of the facilities.

Chiponda urged the community members to embrace the spirit of ownership and desist from acts of vandalism, saying it retards the provision of quality healthcare service delivery.

Meanwhile, Balaka District Commissioner, Tamanya Harawa is optimistic the refurbishment of health facilities in the district is a milestone in enhancing the quality of health care service delivery in the district.

“For a long time, we have been facing several challenges in terms of the provision of health care service delivery due to inadequate resources. For instance, our district hospital is not customized to operate as a district hospital. But we are now glad that the refurbishment works have significantly changed the status of the facility and it is providing a conducive environment for both patients and health workers,” said Harawa.

He added that the construction of a maternity wing at Chiendausiku health centre as well as other health centres in the district will significantly reduce the pressure on referrals to the district hospital, enhancing the provision of maternal and reproductive health services.

Balaka District Council has refurbished the male and female wards at the district hospital using a special fund that was allocated to district councils to help in the maintenance and refurbishment of dilapidated health infrastructure in the country.

The District has a population of slightly above half a million and so far has 18 health facilities.