The Malawi government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship to complete formalities for six passports for international truck drivers.

This comes as truck drivers in the country were on strike demanding the government to address the grievances of truck drivers regarding immigration-related matters.

Speaking during a press conference at the Ministry of Transport and Public Works Offices in Lilongwe, the Minister of Information and Digitization, Moses Kunkuyu said the government is addressing the grievances such as enforcement of the minimum wage stipulated by the government and all other challenges will be a thing of the past soon.

Kunkuyu reiterated the need for employers to adhere to the officially prescribed minimum wage and indicated that both parties have agreed to strive for compliance.

On his part, the Director of the Transporters Association of Malawi, Frank Banda, expressed satisfaction with the discussions, which involved the participation of senior government officials and he acknowledged that the association is dedicated to ensuring that all parties involved comply with the stipulated terms.