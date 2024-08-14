Maureen Mwanawasa, the former First Lady of Zambia and wife to the late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa has passed away. She was admitted to the Maina Soko Medical Centre at the time of her death.

Born on April 28, 1963, in Kabwe, Zambia, Maureen Mwanawasa made significant contributions to both the legal and social spheres.

She held a degree in Law from the University of Zambia, pursued postgraduate studies at the Institute for Advanced Legal Studies, and earned a Master’s in International Business Administration from Edith Cowan University.

Throughout her life, Mwanawasa was an active advocate for community development and women’s rights. In 2002, she founded the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative, which aimed to uplift marginalized communities. Her leadership extended to various roles, including board memberships with the Australian Institute Business Trust in Zambia, the Law Association of Zambia, the Zambia Association for High-Value Crops, and the Female Lawyers Association of Zambia. Additionally, she was involved with the Women’s Law Society in the UK and the Zambia Women’s Football Association.

Mwanawasa was a council member of the Women’s Rights Committee and the University Women’s Association. Her efforts earned her several accolades, including the International Hope Award from World Vision in 2006 and the John Thompson Legacy of a Dream Award from Georgetown University in 2007.

Her legacy is marked by her dedication to legal reform, women’s empowerment, and community development, reflecting her enduring impact on Zambia and beyond.