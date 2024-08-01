Karonga-based rights activist Lytone Mangochi has come out from silence advising Vice President of the Republic Michael Usi to stop confusing and dividing UTM members that he is UTM himself following the tragic death of Saulosi Klaus Chilima.

Mangochi has claimed that ever since Usi was roped into the UTM to be Saulosi Chilima’s running mate in the May 2019 elections, he has not taken himself as a UTM member and today, he should not deceive UTM members that he is UTM.

He said if Usi was a bonafide member of the UTM, UTM members could not have time to express their surprise to him claiming that while Chilima was alive, he was not close to him and even attending court issues Chilima was attending.

Speaking through an audio clip in a message to reach Usi, Mangochi said Usi did not love the UTM while Chilima was alive and today he should not deceive people that he loves the UTM taking advantage of Chilima’s death.

Mangochi recalled that at one time Usi told Malawians openly that he doesn’t wear UTM material because he is working in government wondering why today, he is in the same government, he wore a UTM material at Mudi Residence in Blantyre to address UTM members.

He said after the news broke out that Chilima’s plane went missing in the Chikangawa forest in Mzimba on Monday 10th June 2024, other opposition leaders Enoch Chihana and Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo joined the search operations but Usi was nowhere to be seen.

The activist said it is sad that today after the demise of Chilima, Usi has come out preaching to UTM members a message of reuniting members while he failed to reunite with Chilima in all the accusations levelled against him to courts.

He has advised Dr. Usi to choose a party material for his “ODYAZAKE ALIBE MULANDU” and not hide through UTM material to advance his political agenda of dividing and confusing UTM members for Malawians to feel that there are divisions in UTM while not.

“UTM is a strong party after the death of Chilima, there are no divisions,and eir leaders cannot be swallowed by money,” said Mangochi.

He has finally advised Usi to stop deceiving people that he is UTM, confusing people that he loves the UTM but to leave the UTM alone to mourn Chilima until such a day God provides another leader like Chilima to lead the party.