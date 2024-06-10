Amidst the looming shadow of a treason case, Cassim Chilumpha, former Malawi Vice President and current President of the Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), exuded confidence at a recent political rally in Zomba.

The expression from Chilumpha comes soon after the Directorate of Public Prosecution reinstated his treason case which started about 18 years ago.

Despite legal challenges, Chilumpha remains resolute in his belief that divine providence is shaping his path to lead Malawi towards a brighter future, setting his sights firmly on the presidency in 2025.

“This case has been ongoing since 2006, but I believe God has a purpose for me, and that purpose is to lead this country and bring about positive change,” Chilumpha declared.

Highlighting his party’s collective experience, the former vice president criticized the current Tonse government led by Lazarus Chakwera for making unfulfilled promises due to their lack of governance experience.

Encouraging citizens to support his candidacy and the ADD, Chilumpha pledged to address the nation’s pressing issues.

Also a Senior Counsel (SC), Chilumpha has been entangled in legal battles since 2006, accused alongside Yusuf Matumula of conspiring to assassinate former President Bingu wa Mutharika.

Despite previous legal setbacks, a recent ruling by High Court Judge Ruth Chinagwa paved the way for the continuation of Chilumpha’s case.

The rally also witnessed defections from the People’s Party to the ADD, as governors expressed their desire to collaborate with the seasoned politician.