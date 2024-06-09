With sad faces, hundreds of people from Mzuzu, Nkhatabay, and around came to welcome the body of the Late Ralph Kasambara at Mzuzu Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Speaker of Parliament Hon Catherine Gotani Hara led the multidutes of people, including lawyers, family members, government officials, and different political party members.

The plane arrived at Mzuzu Airport at exactly 17:35,

Speaking to the media, Hara said Malawi has lost a powerful man as far as the legal sector is concerned.

“Malawi has lost a powerful man who loved his country very much, he was well educated and he should have opted to stay abroad but he decided to come back home to help to develop his country.

“He was a man who willingly taught many people about laws, and we can’t talk about lawyers without mentioning his name. He was a giant in the legal fraternity, and we are here to mourn one of Malawi’s great sons,” she said.

His body will be buried on Monday, June 10, at his home village in Nkhatabay.

He died on Friday in Lilongwe in Lilongwe. Before departing for Mzuzu, there was a memorial service at St. Montfort Catholic Church in Blantyre.

The late Kasambara once served as the country’s Justice Minister and the Attorney General before his arrest in 2013 for his involvement in the shooting of former budget director Paul Mphwiyo during Joyce Banda’s administration.

Mphwiyo survived the shooting.

In 2016, Kasambara was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment on the count of conspiracy to murder Mphwiyo while his accomplices, Pika Manondo and former Malawi Defence Force soldier Macdonald Kumwembe were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labor.

But he was released on bail some years back.