The Malawi Under 23 national football team will from tomorrow hold a five-day camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre to kickstart their preparations for the forthcoming COSAFA Cup.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the team would like to use the ongoing FIFA break to hold its first camp ahead of the competition which will be held in South either later this month or July as per COSAFA Communication .

“We would like the coaches to have at least some five days with the players . This is a FIFA window, and all players will be available which gives the coach an opportunity to see the group he will be working with.

“The other camping sessions as we go towards the competition will be done using the normal three-day camping model of balancing club and national teams activities. So, this is the only period that they will stay long together and we thought it wise that is should be utilized as we wait for the Cosafa tournament official dates,” said Zakazaka.

Kalisto Pasuwa will be the head coach for the team with Bob Mpinganjira and Prichard Mwanza as first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Joseph Malizani is the team manager with Tawonga Chimodzi as Data Analysts. Gladys Ngodo is the team manager while former Flames international Fischer Kondowe will act as the Fitness trainer.

The following is the full squad that will camp ahead of the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament:

GOALKEEPERS:

Austin Chirambo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves)

Amos Sande (Ekhaya fc)

Blessings Juma (Civo)

Innocent Kamkwamba (Mzuzu city)

DEFENDERS:

Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Andrew Lameck (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Mussa Bwanali (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Yamikani Mologeni (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Chembezi Chihoma (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Kelvin Banda ( Mighty Tigers)

Chisomo Mpachika (Soccer Rangers)

Justice Banda (Karonga UTD)

Richard Kaira (Namitete Zitha)

Joseph Balakasi (Dedza Dynamos)

Samson Banda (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

MIDFIELDERS:

Oscar Petro (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Dan Kudonto (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Lameck Gamphani (Dedza Dynamos)

Bright Mtondagowa (Tigers)

Wallace Adam (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Clifford Chimlambe (Moyale)

Elie Kayombo (Karonga UTD)

Washiri Jazia (Ascent Academy)

Strikers:

Emmanuel Saviel (Civo)

Masambero Kalua (Mighty Tigers)

Wongani Kaponya (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets)

Charles Nkhoma (Moyale)

Saulos Moyo (Karonga United)

Chifundo Makawa (Kamuzu Barracks)

Chimwemwe Chinga (Mzuzu City Hammers)