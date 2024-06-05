The Concerned Citizens of Malawi Grouping have vowed that they will never allow justice to be swept under the carpet just because of a few unpatriotic individuals like Ms. Queen Kapalamula who has hanged Activist Edwards Kambanje for money.

The Group has assured Malawians that they will never relent in pushing for justice and will continue with their quest to see to it that a-24-year-old Regina, daughter to Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda should explain how she has managed to acquire 20 luxury vehicles just within a space of 2 years.

It has removed Ms. Queen Kapalamula from her position as Secretary for Concerned Citizens Grouping with immediate effect, her membership to the Grouping has been revoked and she is no longer a member of the Concerned Citizens Grouping.

In a letter to Miss. Queen Kapalamula dated 30th May 2024 signed by the Grouping’s Chairperson Edwards Kambanje, the Concerned Citizens say the decision has been arrived following reports in their possession that she has received huge sums of money from some politicians belonging to the ruling MCP.

The Grouping says the money she received was meant for her to distance herself from a letter that was authored by the Concerned Citizens which she duly endorsed saying they are surprised that she distanced herself from that letter apart from many other correspondences made before that one.

it has promised Malawians to conduct their investigations and provide the ACB and all other state institutions and the donor community with all the evidence of corrupt dealings by politicians serving the Government.

The Group has given a word of advice to Ms Queen Kapalamula that as she is eating the money she has been given, she should know that the money she has received will haunt her for accepting it at the expense of tears of millions of Malawians that are languishing in poverty whilst politicians get rich overnight after stealing from hard-earned taxes mobilized by poor Malawians.

“What you have done in aiding thieves is the same as killing the plight of people who are suffering now,” reads the letter in part.

Activist Edwards Kambanje was arrested by the Malawi Police Service on forgery allegations in Blantyre and is currently being held in Lilongwe and will be taken to court soon after the police have finalized their investigations.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Dr. George Chaponda, has described the arrest of Activist Kambanje as a clear attempt to silence him, an attack on free speech, whistleblower protection, harassment and intimidation demanding his immediate release from police custody for reporting corruption.