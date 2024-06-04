Africa’s leading ICT company, SPARC Systems Ltd, has been awarded ICT Firm of the Year in Malawi for the third time running at ICTAM awards.

The latest award has solidified the company’s position as a pioneer in ICT innovation by repeating the history of winning the ICT Firm of the Year Award for the Third Consecutive Year.

The founder of the company, Dr. Wisely Phiri, said the achievement is a tribute to the collective efforts of the talented team that has worked tirelessly to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Best ICT Firm of the Year award for the third consecutive time. This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of information and communication technology,” he explained.

He further reaffirmed the company’s commitment to creating more innovations.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients, partners, and supporters who have trusted us and contributed to our success. Your challenges inspire us, and your satisfaction is our greatest reward we reaffirm our dedication to creating more innovations that have an impact on our economy and Africa as a whole as we are a multinational company operating across Africa.”

On why his company maintained the spot as the ICT Firm of the Year, the Managing Director said: “We are engaged in numerous initiatives across different sectors which are providing us with a competitive edge.”

“As SPARC Systems, we mainly operate in the enterprise space, meaning we create solutions to help businesses serve their customers better. In that regard, our team is behind support provision to over 80 % of the banks in Malawi and all the major telecommunications companies.

“We have developed a suite of user-centric solutions. Among these, we offer several software products such as award-winning Mental Lab, which addresses mental health issues; DOMASO, our tool for document management, archiving, and process automation, and Saris, designed for managing student records and automating processes. These are merely a few examples of our extensive software offerings,” he explained.

He also revealed that the leading ICT providers also serve as testing centers for a variety of ICT certifications as well as exams for international travel such as TOEFL and GRE apart from managing the SPARC Technical Development Center.

“Our accreditations from numerous industry-leading manufacturers ensure that the certifications obtained at SPARC carry the same weight and global recognition as those from renowned countries like India or the UK. For instance, passing your Microsoft exam at SPARC means receiving a certificate that is universally acknowledged, identical to what you would receive anywhere else in the world.”

Notably, the company has developed seven software innovations, including the award-winning Mental Lab mental health app and when asked the secret behind this success, Phiri said he always strives to motivate his team to perform to the best of their ability.

“We foster a culture where creativity thrives, where every challenge is seen as an opportunity to innovate. Consequently, we have built a top-notch team possessing skills that are uncommon in the local market as we ensure that our engineers are trained in the latest technological advancements.

“The ICT section is renowned for its rapid evolution. To stay abreast of the swift pace, we consistently invest in acquiring new skills and technologies, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry.

“Our engineers are highly certified and experienced and have implemented solutions across various industries in Africa. These include banks, the telecommunication sector, government, NGOs, insurance sectors, mining, and many more.”

He concluded by revealing that his company is dedicated to a customer-focused approach that guarantees to listen, continuously learn, and provide solutions that surpass customers’ expectations as their triumphs are interwoven with the narrative forming the very chapters of SPARC Systems’s shared journey.

Recently, the company completed its multistory head office building in Lilongwe and is set to construct an IT training center in Lusaka.