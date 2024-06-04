FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC has broken their silence following Sunday afternoon’s violent end to the club’s TNM Super League football game against Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

Some sections of the fans went on the rampage after the defending champions lost 1-0 to the Central Bankers, their first home defeat in three seasons.

The club issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the acts of hooliganism that took place on the said date.

We are on the ground to find the perpetrators – Bullets.

While committing to fully support SULOM’s investigation into this incident, “Maule” revealed that they are also on the ground to find the perpetrators of this violent act.

The club says it “strongly believes that football is a sport that brings entertainment to people from all walks of life. Like any other sport, football is patronized by people of different age groups, including children. As such, the safety of football stakeholders during football matches mustn’t be compromised.”

The team has since sent an apology to the area 47-based side for the violence which saw the visiting team’s bus being damaged by unruly supporters.

“The club would, therefore, like to extend a heartfelt apology to Silver Strikers FC following the incident. As a home team, we will work closely with Silver Strikers’ management to assess and cover the costs of repairing their team bus,” apologized Bullets.

The Bankers scored their goal in the 90th minute through substitute Chinsisi Maonga despite Bullets’s dominance throughout the match.

The loss widened the gap between the two teams to eleven points. The 2023 quadruple winners are lying fifth in the standings following a difficult start to the season which saw them winning three matches, five draws, and one loss to earn 14 points.

It has been almost a decade since Bullets fans rioted at Kamuzu Stadium.