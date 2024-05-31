Malawi is among the nine countries attending a FIFA Knowledge Exchange Workshop under the Talent Development Scheme in Cairo, Egypt.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya yesterday joined the Malawi delegation comprising Technical Director Benjamin Kumwenda and TDS project manager Anderson Kamanga, who traveled two days earlier, for the workshop that will help Malawi prepare for the opening of an inclusive academy in Luwinga, Mzuzu later this year.

The objective of the workshop is to equip the selected countries with knowledge on talent Identification development and management of a high-performance center.

The participants will also be enlightened on the role of talent coaches that FIFA will send to the countries.

“FIFA will provide a talent coach who will oversee operations at the Luwinga Inclusive Academy. In other countries, the coaches have already started their operations and we expect one in a few weeks,” said Kumwenda.

The Luwinga Inclusive Academy’s primary goal is to nurture young talent into professional footballers while ensuring they receive a quality education.

To achieve this, the academy will operate alongside the academic calendar, scheduled to commence in September 2024.

The other countries at the workshop are Egypt, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Djibouti, Benin, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Burkina Faso.

Source: FAM