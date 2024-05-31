The Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, has delegated Vice President Saulos Chilima to attend the Korea-Africa Summit slated for next week.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the Korea-Africa Summit is expected to be held in Seoul, Republic of Korea, on 4th and 5th June 2024.

The Ministry says Chilima will depart Kamuzu International Airport on Saturday, 1 June 2024, at 08:10 hours and he is expected to return on Friday, 7th June 2024, at 15:45 hours, through the same airport.

According to the statement, “The Summit will provide an opportunity for Malawi to engage with Korean Government officials and the private sector towards win-win solutions that will build up an equal and strategic partnership between Malawi and Korea.”

It is further reported that the Summit will further provide an impetus to the momentum and foundation for deepening diplomatic relations between the two countries.