Former Mafco FC Coach Prichard Mwansa has finally been cleared to remain in charge of Moyale Barracks as head coach.

There was a misunderstanding between the two military teams on which side was Mwansa belonging to.

This followed a communication from the Salima-based side earlier before the commencement of the new season in which they indicated to have secured the services of the coach.

But on the same day, Mwansa was seen on the touchline, coaching Moyale in a three-day bonanza that involved all the five Northern Region Super League teams.

Mwansa should have been in charge of all the eight Super League games that Moyale Barracks have played this season, but, his former club was holding him in Mpira Connect, a platform that teams use to register technical panel members and players.

“Yes, indeed, I am finally cleared, I am now fully in charge of Moyale Barracks FC,” he said.

Efforts to reach out to the representatives of the two teams proved futile.

Stereo Gondwe has been in charge of Mafco since the start of the 2024 campaign.