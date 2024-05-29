Malawi Fifa referees Godfrey Nkhakananga and Clemence Kanduku to travel to Morocco to officiate the preliminary round of the 2026 World Cup games between Sierra Leone and Djibouti.

The two will pair with Lucky Kegakologetswe from Botswana and Match Commissioner Sekou Konneh from Liberia.

According to General Secretary of the Referees Association of Malawi, Chris Kalichero said Nkhakananga’s appointment is a clear indication that they trust this country’s referees.

He added another example of Easter Zimba who recently officiated the Match in CAF Champions League in Comoros.

The duo will officiate on 5th June 2024 at El Jadida in Casablanca, Morocco.

Nkhakananga became in the spotlight when he awarded Silver Strikers a goal against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers despite blowing his whistle in the runup to the goal.

He was given a four month ban and returned to action in the four nations tournament where he officiated a match between Kenya and Zimbabwe.