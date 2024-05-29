South African-based Malawian reggae artist, Born Afrikan, real name Nelson Shaba, has been added to the lineup for UMP Festival’s event taking place on October 18, 2024, at Cape Maclear, Mangochi district.

To cater to a broader audience, the organizers, Chitoliro Productions have decided to incorporate reggae music into the festival’s roster.

The UMP Festival spokesperson Marie Thom said: “Given reggae’s foundational significance in Malawi’s music culture, we have acted prudently in including it in the festival, ensuring the right blend, irrespective of the prevailing popular genres.”

Bon Afrikan will perform at UMP Festival.

Born Afrikan, who has been in South Africa for an extended period, has expressed gratitude over his invitation to perform at the UMP Festival.

“The UMP Festival organizers have my respect. I feel privileged to be highlighted on such a major platform. This marks my inaugural performance engagement in Malawi, which I greatly appreciate,” he said.

He added: “Every platform is like my first audition – I give it everything. I encourage everyone to come out and let’s connect! Let’s vibe!”

Born Afrikan wears two hats – that of an artist, as well as a promoter who has secured performances by renowned international reggae and dancehall musicians in Malawi.

The renowned Malawian reggae band, the Black Missionaries, has also been included in the lineup of performers.