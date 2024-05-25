As the momentum to the elective conference builds up for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Bertha Kolopo has been appointed as advisor to former President Peter Mutharika and Maria Ndasowa as Director of Women for the Southern region respectively.

According to the letter signed by the Presidential and DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba the appointments are with immediate effect.

The role and responsibilities is an advisor to the president include assisting with research, background and draft notes for presentations, speeches, meetings, projects and communication for the President. Coordinate special projects, programs and initiatives associated with the Office of the President. Participate on committees as assigned.

