Jacques Tuziyere, a Rwandan nation doing business in Malawi, has become the biggest winner with betPawa after winning MWK 250 Million by flying Aviator.

Tuyizere placed two bets and hit a multiplier of 2, 500 with both bets to win the highest maximum payout of MWK 125 Million per bet.

Speaking to the media on Thursday when he was presented with a cheque, the Rwandan said he had been playing Aviator since January and he knew that this was his moment.

Tuziyere won MWK 250 Million by flying Aviator.

“I started playing Aviator in January and I have been on it ever since. From the first time I played the game, I knew this was the one for me. I just enjoy it. Everyone can win just like me,” he said.

betPawa’s Southern Africa Marketing Manager Bwalya Noah assured the betting brand’s customers they can continue to enjoy an easy user experience with guaranteed payments when they win.

“Our record as the home of big winners speaks for itself.

“We have had the pleasure of paying out huge amounts to all winners across Africa as part of our services proposition on guaranteed payments when one wins. This is why today we are happy to celebrate yet another big winner,” she said.

He is now the first biggest winner, seconded by Steve who won MWK 174.2 Million after placing two bets- one of MWK 299 and the other with MWK 2, 399.

This is the second Big win for betPawa customers in Malawi in four weeks. In April, Francis Chigudu won MWK 125 Million after also hitting the maximum payout limit on Aviator.

Africa’s record winning amount on Aviator is held by a betPawa customer from Ghana, Fuseini, who won MWK 841.3 Million in November last year.