The Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) has acclaimed the Malawi government for opening an embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv.

Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo and her Israeli counterpart Israel Katz celebrated the opening of Malawi’s embassy in Tel Aviv on 18th April 2024.

As the long-awaited bilateral agreement is established, the Chairperson for FDRD Shaib Abdul Ajassie, believes this will meet the interests of people from the two countries.

Recently, Malawi and Israel entered into a labour exportation deal which has seen thousands of Malawians move to the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country for work.

Chairperson for FDRD Shaib Abdul Ajassie

The FDRD made these statements soon after he presented a letter to the National Assembly on Monday, requesting a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss some outstanding issues affecting the country.

“Malawi should capitalize this relationship on various opportunities such as trade,” said Ajassie.

FDRD has been against the Malawi government’s prospects of opening an embassy in Jerusalem and for this reason, has always wanted a Malawi Embassy in Tel Aviv.