83-year-old former head of state Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika says he is strong and healthy enough to run in the upcoming elections and he is eyeing a bounce back on the presidential position.

Speaking on the Times Exclusive program on Saturday, Mutharika said he normally exercises and recently took a stress test and the cardiologist report indicated that he is strong and has a heart of a 19-year-old.

“I feel very strong recently and I had a stress test from a cardiologist and I was told that I have a heart of a 19-year-old. I am 83 years old but I know my body, I can assure you that the day I feel that I can not discharge my duties either as a candidate or president because of my health I will know and I will quit.

“I have no intentions of embarrassing myself or my family no way not for any job on earth, I can not do that” he explained.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader further indicated that he will start campaigning six months before the 2025 general elections citing that starting the campaign now may lead to people forgetting ideas that his party may relay.

“Distribution of food now is not related to the campaign it’s just a humanitarian activity, the campaign can not start now, we are 17 months away from the elections, and people are not going to remember what we are going to tell them,” he said.