The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has selected 27 players for the pilot phase of the Luwinga Inclusive Academy set to open in July.

The selection exercise, which took place at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, brought together 81 young players from across the country.

The boys who participated in the selection process include the 40 who were identified during the U14 League Rough Diamonds finals while the others were selected through the grassroots football activities.

According to FAM TD Benjamin Kumwenda, the boys are expected to converge at Luwinga Technical Center in three months’ time.

“The Luwinga Inclusive Academy will be a residential academy where all the players will be residing and doing their studies. We will meet with the parents and guardians of the selected players in June so that they understand what the academy is all about and how it will work.

“We plan to invite the boys to converge for the first time at the Technical Center for a min camp so that we test and assess the situation at the Center before they fully come in for the residential camp”, said Kumwenda.

Kumwenda added that FAM will in a few weeks conduct a selection process to identify a Girls’ team to be part of the inclusive Academy.

Below is the list of the boys:

Goalkeepers: Mphatso Snowden (Dwangwa), Davie Maleta (Zomba), Opex Kantuwanje (Balaka), Hope Juwani (Blantyre)

Defenders: Gerald Phiri (Blantyre), George Mwalughali (Karonga), Evance Chimbanga (Dedza), Donex Chigoli (Dowa), Innocent Kimu (Mulanje), Precious Gilbert (Blantyre), Prince Mpinganjira (Lilongwe)

Midfielders: Nazamu Mtendere (Mangochi), Francis Mwale (Kasungu), Jazaka Amidu (Kasungu), Danny Kavala (Nkhatabay), Yasin Justin (Blantyre), Miracle Ndovi (Zomba), Joel Yakobe (Blantyre).

Strikers: Hajir Muhajiri (Mangochi), Lameck Kamanga (Mzuzu), Elisha Nyirenda (Mzuzu), Maziko Banda (Lilongwe), Chikondi Sitima (Lilongwe), Phillip Mwalwimba (Karonga), Owen Kamiyo (Blantyre), Blessings Mataka , (Balaka), Geofrey Chikodzera (Ntchisi)

Source: FAM