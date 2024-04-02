FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have made their seventh signing of the summer transfer window after they confirmed the signing of Ronald Chitiyo on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder once worked with head coach Kalisto Pasuwa at Dynamos FC and Zimbabwe National Football Team sometime and it has been reported that he impressed the 2023 quadruple-winning tactician during his three-week trial period with the Malawi champions.

The midfielder expressed his excitement to have joined Bullets. Through the club’s media, he said was delighted to have signed a long-term contract with Malawi’s biggest and winning team.

“I am very happy to join one of the biggest teams in Malawi. With my experience, I want to lead these youngsters because I saw that Big Bullets have got many youngsters so with my experience, I will try by all means to help them. Malawian football is now more competitive than before and the intensity here is high and I am very happy to join this league.

“It’s a challenge to me because Bullets have been winning before and for me to be part of them it means they should keep on winning. To be playing football outside your country is like an achievement because it’s not easy for people to accept you when you are coming from another country, but here, I am very happy and the reception was top-notch,” he told club media.

Previously, he played for Dynamos, Caps United, Harare City, Monomutapa FC, Douglas Warriors, Sporting SC from Tunisia, and recently, Simba Bora FC.

Chitiyo is the third Zimbabwean player to play for Bullets under Pasuwa after the club signed Kenneth Pasuwa and Colin Mujuru

He is Bullets’ seventh signing in the ongoing local transfer window having signed Babatunde Adepoju, Mathews Masamba, Colin Mujuru, Sean McBrams, Innocent Nyasulu, and Lloyd Aaron.